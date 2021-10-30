Dal Av Premiere New Song "King of Rot" - Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator, Ex-Scumfuck, Ex-Abiotic) Guests

Lafayette, Louisiana-based deathcore unit Dal Av premiere a new song entitled “King of Rot ”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is featuring Dickie Allen of Infant Annihilator, ex-Scumfuck, ex-Abiotic-fame.