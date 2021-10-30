Dal Av Premiere New Song "King of Rot" - Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator, Ex-Scumfuck, Ex-Abiotic) Guests
Lafayette, Louisiana-based deathcore unit Dal Av premiere a new song entitled “King of Rot ”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is featuring Dickie Allen of Infant Annihilator, ex-Scumfuck, ex-Abiotic-fame.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Golgothan Premiere New Song "Parent Organism"
- Next Article:
Bare King Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Dal Av Premiere New Song 'King of Rot'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.