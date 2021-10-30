Golgothan Premiere New Song "Parent Organism" From Upcoming New Album "Leech"
Lafayette, LA-based death metal band Golgothan premiere a new song entitled “Parent Organism”, taken from their upcoming new album "Leech". The record will be out in stores February 4, 2022 through Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "Parent Organism" below.
