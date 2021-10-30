See: Ozzy & Lemmy In New Animated Music Video For “Hellraiser”

Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)

A new animated music video for Ozzy Osbourne‘s classic “Hellraiser” has premiered online streaming via YouRube for you below. It was produced by Mark Szumski and Gina Niespodziani and comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ozzy‘s “No More Tears“ album. Late Motörhead singer/bassist Lemmy Kilmister co-wrote this particular track for that record.





Says Ozzy Osbourne:

“I’m so glad we were able to honor my dear friend Lemmy with this duet and now the video. We immortalized him with a clip of the two of us being together, hanging out and getting into some trouble as we so often did.”