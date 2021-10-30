Mire (Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere Second Single “Inside” - Thy Art Is Murder Drummer Jesse Beahler Guests

Mire - featuring ex-As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa, guitarist Ryan Glisan and singer Benton McKibbern premiere their second single named “Inside”. It is streaming via YouTube for you below and showcases studio drumming from Thy Art Is Murder‘s Jesse Beahler.

Tell the band:

“This song incorporates several more elements than ‘Refined‘, notably duel guitar solos, more dynamic vocals, and even a little cinematic instrumentation for the intro. While there was once a demo version of this song online years ago, we are enthused to finally release the complete and final version of what we had always envisioned this to be.

Extra mega shout out to the phenomenal Jesse Beahler, who performed the drums which elevated this song to the next level!”

In case you missed the group’s debut single “Refined“, you can find it HERE.