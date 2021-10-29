Exclusive
Fear Is Dead Stream New Track Exclusively On Metalunderground.com
NYC's Fear Is Dead's new single "Disciples of Death" is inspired by old-school metal titles, but the lyrics are very much a reflection of the times we're living in. The song is the follow up to their last single "Assimilation" which was released earlier this year. The band's cross of metal and hardcore will appeal to fans of Biohazard, Sick Of It All and more.
The band was born from and transcends the everyday struggle, exploring the darker, deeper, and sometimes grittier side of the human experience. Five EPs have been released to date - Fear Is Dead, Mourning Ritual, Eleutherophobia, What Remains, and Omnicidal. In 2019, following their last release, the band put together a short but well-received west coast tour. Launching from Vegas to California, then up the western seaboard to Seattle and back, making new fans and friends along the way.
Check out the single here!
