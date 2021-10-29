Sabaton Shares "Christmas Truce" Music Video

December 24th, 1914: Late On Christmas Eve, British Expeditionary Force heard German troops in the trenches opposite them singing Christmas carols and saw lanterns and small fir trees along their trenches. Messages began to be shouted between the trenches.

The following day, British and German soldiers met in no man's land and exchanged gifts, took pictures and some even played football. It was a rare but magic moment of peace and harmony in the midst of one of the most atrocious events in the 20th century.

Today, Swedish metal heroes Sabaton release a song about this outstanding event that is known today as "Christmas Truce".

Sabaton mastermind and bassplayer Pär Sundström on "Christmas Truce":

"Christmas Truce was our highest priority when we decided to write songs about World War One.

Not only was it the most requested topic from our fans, but it was, for us, the most emotional story from the war. This song took us years to create since we wanted the music to reflect the mood honestly and it was a big challenge, but we feel we managed to write a song that captures the spirit of this day, over a century ago."

"Christmas Truce" foreshadows the tenth masterpiece of Sabaton, "The War To End All Wars", that will be released on March 4th, 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records. Once again, SABATON will dive deep into the atrocities, miracles and happenings around WWI and take the listener to an emotional and exciting ride of 11 tracks.