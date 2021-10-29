Enterprise Earth Premiere New Song & Music Video "Reanimate // Disintegrate" From Upcoming New Album "The Chosen"

Enterprise Earth premiere their new advance track and music video "Reanimate // Disintegrate" off the band's upcoming new album "The Chosen", due out January 14, 2022.

Comments guitarist Gabe Mangold:

"We're very excited to unveil the second single and video 'Reanimate // Disintegrate.' This track features another sonic mood and feeling from the album that I think fans new and old will enjoy. The accompanying music video, done by King Wolf Creative, is also our favorite to date."

You can catch the band live with Fit For An Autopsy, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm, and Great American Ghost in 2022 at one of the below dates:

1/5 Columbus, OH Skully's Music Diner

1/6 Hamtramck, MI The Sanctuary

1/7 Chicago, IL Reggies Rock Club

1/8 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

1/9 Iowa City, IA Wildwood

1/10 Lincoln, NE The Royal Grove

1/11 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

1/12 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

1/14 Portland, OR Dante's

1/15 Seattle, WA El Corazon

1/17 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

1/18 Petaluma, CA The Phoenix Theater

1/19 Los Angeles, CA —1720

1/20 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

1/22 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

1/24 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

1/25 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

1/26 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

1/27 Oklahoma City, OK Oklahoma City Limits

1/28 Memphis, TN Growlers

1/29 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

1/30 Nashville, TN The Basement East

2/1 Tampa, FL Crowbar

2/2 West Palm Beach, FL Respectables

2/3 Orlando, FL Soundbar

2/4 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

2/5 Greensboro, NC Blind Tiger

2/7 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse

2/8 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

2/9 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

2/10 Worcester, MA The Palladium

2/11 Hartford, CT Webster Underground

2/12 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre