Stagwounder Premiere New Song "Das Phantom zerrinnt" From Upcoming New Album "The Shrouded Muse of the World´s Lament"
German band Stagwounder premiere a new song entitled “Das Phantom zerrinnt”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Shrouded Muse of the World´s Lament", which will be released by Crawling Chaos on November 26th.
Check out now "Das Phantom zerrinnt" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Single "Pandora"
- Next Article:
Ghoul Premiere New Track "Off With Their Heads"
0 Comments on "Stagwounder Premiere Song 'Das Phantom zerrinnt'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.