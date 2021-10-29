Stagwounder Premiere New Song "Das Phantom zerrinnt" From Upcoming New Album "The Shrouded Muse of the World´s Lament"

German band Stagwounder premiere a new song entitled “Das Phantom zerrinnt”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Shrouded Muse of the World´s Lament", which will be released by Crawling Chaos on November 26th.

Check out now "Das Phantom zerrinnt" below.



