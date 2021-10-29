Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Single “Pandora”
A second advance track from Fit For An Autopsy‘s new outing “Oh What The Future Holds“ - due out via Nuclear Blast on January 14th - has premiered online, streaming via YouTube below. The single is named “Pandora” and the band’s own guitarist Will Putney produced it again.
