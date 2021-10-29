Beloved Ghouls (Testament, Exodus, Ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies Etc.) Debut “Shocked!”

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Beloved Ghouls - the project featuring Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, ex-Slayer), Gary Holt (Exodus, ex-Slayer), and Testament vocalist Chuck Billy among others - premiere their new track “Shocked!”. The song was produced by Ross Robinson (Korn, Slipknot).