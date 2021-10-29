Beloved Ghouls (Testament, Exodus, Ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies Etc.) Debut “Shocked!”
Band Photo: Slayer (?)
Beloved Ghouls - the project featuring Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, ex-Slayer), Gary Holt (Exodus, ex-Slayer), and Testament vocalist Chuck Billy among others - premiere their new track “Shocked!”. The song was produced by Ross Robinson (Korn, Slipknot).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Avatar Premiere New Single “So Sang The Hollow”
- Next Article:
Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Single "Pandora"
0 Comments on "Beloved Ghouls (Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.