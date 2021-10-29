Avatar Premiere New Single “So Sang The Hollow” - Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates Announced

Avatar premiere a new tracl entitled “So Sang The Hollow“, streaming for you below. The band's frontman Johannes Eckerström has tested positive for COVID-19 while on their U.S. tour and have now announced the rescheduled dates for that trek, which you can find at the bottom of the post.

Eckerström commented of it:

“I think the song fits the season. ‘So Sang The Hollow‘ lives between a dream and our waking nightmares. It’s like a seance with ghosts of your own creation. It’s one of those songs that was a very long time in the making, with the main guitar part having been kicked around since I entered the workforce. It also answers the question what Simon And Garfunkel would’ve sounded like if they grew up listening to Black Sabbath.”

01/28 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

01/29 Billing, MT – Pub Station

01/30 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

01/31 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

02/01 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

02/02 Garden City, IA – Revolution Concert House