Avatar Premiere New Single “So Sang The Hollow” - Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates Announced
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
Avatar premiere a new tracl entitled “So Sang The Hollow“, streaming for you below. The band's frontman Johannes Eckerström has tested positive for COVID-19 while on their U.S. tour and have now announced the rescheduled dates for that trek, which you can find at the bottom of the post.
Eckerström commented of it:
“I think the song fits the season. ‘So Sang The Hollow‘ lives between a dream and our waking nightmares. It’s like a seance with ghosts of your own creation. It’s one of those songs that was a very long time in the making, with the main guitar part having been kicked around since I entered the workforce. It also answers the question what Simon And Garfunkel would’ve sounded like if they grew up listening to Black Sabbath.”
01/28 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
01/29 Billing, MT – Pub Station
01/30 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
01/31 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
02/01 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
02/02 Garden City, IA – Revolution Concert House
