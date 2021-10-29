Shadow Of Intent Premiere New Single “Where Millions Have Come To Die” - Whitechapel Frontman Phil Bozeman Guests
Whitechapel's vocalist Phil Bozeman guests on a recently premiered advance track from Shadow Of Intent‘s impending new album “Elegy“. You can stream “Where Millions Have Come To Die” via YouTube now below. The record is due out January 14th.
