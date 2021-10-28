Gojira Shares "Sphinx" Music Video
French death metal favourites Gojira has posted a new music video online for the song, "Sphinx." You can check it out below. The track comes from the band's latest album, "Fortitude," which was released through Roadrunner Records on April 30th this year. The music video was directed and animated by Zev Deans.
