Aephanemer Posts New Music Video "Antigone" Online

Toulouse-based symphonic melodic death metal powerhouse Aephanemer is currently gearing up for the release of their third and thunderous full-length studio album, entitled "A Dream Of Wilderness." The record will be out on November 19, 2021 via Napalm Records.

Starting out as an unbelievably successful DIY ride that suddenly turned towards international acclaim, the indisputable Aephanemer is one of the most exciting melodic death metal sensations of the modern age. Fast-paced metal fronted by the guttural growls and fierce screams of extraordinary vocalist Marion Bascoul meet flickering twin leads, elements of Scandinavian death metal, Slavic traditional music and epic synths. If their latest, much-acclaimed "Prokopton" was a noteworthy, impressive sophomore album from one of Europe‘s best up and coming melodic death metal bands yet, "A Dream Of Wilderness" sees the French four-piece doubling down on its songwriting skills: Faster, tighter and heavier, Aephanemer‘s upcoming album unleashes an anthemic adventure of brutally fast riffage and epic melodies!

After the French four-piece just recently shared a first appetizer and single, the rousing track "Panta Rhei," today they've unleashed another killer song alongside a video clip! "Antigone" represents a dark and gloomier yet no less powerful side of the band – adding to the diverse blend that is "A Dream Of Wilderness." Watch Aephanemer perform in the breathtaking setting of "Les Lapidiales," an abandoned quarry in France transformed into a magical place by talented sculptors, via their new video now streaming below.

Guitarist Martin Hamiche comments:

"We're happy to share with you our new song and video: Antigone! It is extracted from our new album, A Dream of Wilderness, to be released on November 19, 2021 through Napalm Records. With this album, we reinforced the classical influence and symphonic component of our sound and we feel this song embodies that very well. We hope you will enjoy it!"