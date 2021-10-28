Be'lakor Uploads New Music Video "Valence"

Be'lakor display an unmatched feel for heavy, grand compositions, rightfully earning them their spot at the forefront of Progressive Death Metal with more than 20 million streams on Spotify alone! With their latest singles "Hidden Window" and "Foothold" getting praise from new and old fans, the Australian Progressive Death powerhouse ignites the final audiovisual inferno from the new album "Coherence" (out this Friday, Oct 29 via Napalm Records) with their third single "Valence."

With "Valence," the Australians share one of their most ambitious songs yet. With deep swinging bass, flowing verses, epic harmonized leads and cold, deep growls, Be'lakor drag their listeners down into the airless depths. From ambient piano passages to relentless severity up to warm acoustic interjections, the track unravels as a dynamic, multi-faceted opus with multiple twists and turns throughout its runtime.

Be’lakor about "Valence":

"'Valence' is a song which brings together elements of all our previous albums - perhaps especially the sounds and moods of Stone's Reach and Of Breath and Bone - and then combines them with some of our newer ideas. The studio footage, filmed in Melbourne by Oli Sansom, was captured in the tracking and recording spaces where Coherence was created - and so it's is a fitting song to accompany the release of the album. Enjoy!"