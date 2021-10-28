Municipal Waste Re-Signs With Nuclear Blast Records; New Album Expected In 2022

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Waste and Nuclear Blast have officially re-signed a worldwide deal that will extend the Nuclear-Waste union for years to come. To date, the co-conspirators' partnership has spawned some of the best crossover thrash of the last 20 years with 2 studio records, 2012's "The Fatal Feast" and 2017's "Slime And Punishment," and an EP, 2019's "The Last Rager," and they're only getting started! The band recently wrapped work on their eagerly awaited, 7th full-length album that's scheduled to be unleashed in 2022. Further details to be unveiled in the coming months.

The band comments on the re-signing:

"When we were asked about re-signing to Nuclear Blast only 2 words came to mind… no brainer! Having such a long history with an amazing label that’s been nothing but supportive made it an easy decision on our part. Looking forward to many records and even more years with The Blast!!! And an extra special thanks to everyone in the warehouse and offices all over for agreeing to stick it out with us for the years to come. Cheers NB and the Waste!" Tony Foresta (vocals)

"We couldn’t think of a more suitable place for the Waste than our radioactive family at Nuclear Blast. They’ve always given us complete creative freedom and challenged us to push it to the limit with our deranged ideas. As the music business changes with the times, we trust that our vision remains unfazed by trends and our label backs us up with full force." Ryan Waste (guitarist)

"I think I can say that working with Nuclear Blast has been a pleasure from start to finish. Moving forward with them has been a no brainer, it is also a privilege to be on the same label as many MANY other fantastic bands! Looking forward to bringing more music to the world with Nuclear Blast!" Land Phil (bassist)

"If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it ya know? I’m so happy we extended our relationship with Nuclear Blast. They understand what we’re all about and it was a no brainer to re-sign. Their dedication to metal combined with the history the label makes NB the perfect home for us." - Dave Witte (drummer)

Nuclear Blast USA General Manager, Gerardo Martinez, adds:

"Time flies when you are having fun! I remember signing the band ten years ago and having the greatest feeling as we had been friends for a while. The fact that ten years later we are renewing our partnership is just a true testament to the dedication the band has and the level of bad-assery they have by continuing to deliver incredible music for all of us, their fans. Nuclear Blast is proud to continue the path we’ve both have created… Here’s to at least another 100 more years together!"