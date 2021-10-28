Conan Unveils Animated Music Video "Paincantation"

The masters of fantastical, otherworldly, sludgy doom metal, Conan, are back to celebrate Halloween with a gruesome animated music video for their charging track "Paincantation," proudly presenting a cinematic monster resulting from 18 months of the finest-tuned animation. Their newest visual was created by award winning animation director Nicos Livesey who has directed music videos for bands like Iron Maiden and Gorillaz and worked with brands like Adidas. The video manages to perfectly capture the brutal spirit of Conan’s heavily distorted and down-tuned sound, providing a carnage as bloody visually as it is musically in just 76 seconds. The video arrives only mere days before the start of their upcoming UK Tour, beginning in November!

"Paincantation" was originally featured on Conan’s latest effort of gargantuan heaviness, "Existential Void Guardian" (2018). Within seconds, "Paincantation" unfolds a blustering frenzy of uncontrollable blasts and piercing screams. Nobody can escape this brutal sonic amalgamation of intensity! Hail Supreme Doom! Hail Conan!

Conan on the new video:

"‘Paincantion’ is a tale of inter dimensional travel, where immortal warriors travel undetected to carry out acts of aggression. This video captures the mood perfectly."