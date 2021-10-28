W.E.B. Releases New Music Video "Dark Web"
Athens-based metal collective W.E.B. is pleased to present their latest video for “Dark Web,” the harrowing opening track from their forthcoming full-length, Colosseum, set for release on November 19th via Metal Blade Records.
Comments guitarist/vocalist Sakis Prekas, “’Dark Web‘ is both a play on the band's name and music style, and the concept of the so-called hidden layer of the world wide web, and all the rumors about it: that you can purchase drugs, weapons, hitmen, or even kill people yourself there. This horrifying concept of such a reality combined with our understanding that the ones who rule this world look down on us as if we are slaves, or even ants, is what this song is about."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Orange Goblin Signs With Peaceville Records
- Next Article:
Conan Unveils Animated Music Video
0 Comments on "W.E.B. Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.