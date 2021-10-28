W.E.B. Releases New Music Video "Dark Web"

Athens-based metal collective W.E.B. is pleased to present their latest video for “Dark Web,” the harrowing opening track from their forthcoming full-length, Colosseum, set for release on November 19th via Metal Blade Records.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Sakis Prekas, “’Dark Web‘ is both a play on the band's name and music style, and the concept of the so-called hidden layer of the world wide web, and all the rumors about it: that you can purchase drugs, weapons, hitmen, or even kill people yourself there. This horrifying concept of such a reality combined with our understanding that the ones who rule this world look down on us as if we are slaves, or even ants, is what this song is about."