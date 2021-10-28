Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Finland's Caestus

You’ve probably seen a meme or two about Scandinavian and Nordic black metal bands getting lost in the woods while venturing out to take promo shots, striking the point that black metal is so ubiquitous in the region. Finland, specifically, is home to numerous and noticeably divergent high quality acts ranging from Beherit and Impaled Nazarene to Archgoat, Barathrum and Horna. Recently, new demonic blood has coagulated to form Caestus, a band that isn’t entirely original but one that stands out due to the fact that the members have clearly paid attention to good songwriting. Purity Through Fire is poised to release the act’s debut album, “The Undoer’s Key,” on December 12.

Caestus—comprised of members of Blood Red Fog, Odiosior, and To Conceal The Horns

—released an impressive demo entitled “Nordic Luciferian Discipline” earlier this year, one that emanates a slightly mysterious energy and a sense of drama. “The Undoer’s Key” stays the course but Caestus seems to have increased its focus upon guitar melodies. And the unit has most definitely employed a more scathing and vitriolic approach. While songs like “Reclamation” and “Pariah’s Crown” are just as beautiful (in a decidedly twisted sense) as anything they released on their demo, they’ve upped the ante as the songs are paradoxically just as ugly and caustic. On the flip-side, the title track lunges forth with a hard rock tempo and aesthetic that works just as well. Finland has hit the ball out of the black metal park once again with Caestus.