Exclusive

The Vth Circle Premiere Lyric Video On Metalunderground.com

The Vth Circle is a Vancouver, BC based band that describes their music as “Dynamic Death Metal.”

The Vth Circle released its debut full-length album titled “I” in 2019 and since then have been hard at work on their new single, “The Intense Vibrations,” as well as their follow-up EP set for release in 2022.

The band draws influence from many genres, including thrash, melodic death metal, progressive metal, classic rock, and deathcore while seamlessly blending in atmospheric soundscapes, acoustic elements and spoken word passages.

“The Intense Vibrations” tackles themes such as capitalism, ecological destruction, collective dissociation, big pharma, government oppression, hopelessness and states of societal schizophrenia.

The lyric video was created by Alex Canaran McFabe and Waking World Productions in collaboration with The Vth Circle.

Connect with The Vth Circle via their socials below:

Website

Facebook

Bandcamp