The Archaic Epidemic Premiere "Escape (The Devil Wears Prada Cover)"
Fairfax, Virginia-based deathcore outfit The Archaic Epidemic premiere their take on The Devil Wears Prada's track "Escape", streaming via YouTube for you below.
