Underoath Premiere New Single “Cycle” Featuring Ghostemane
Underoath hpremiere the single “Cycle” from their ninth studio full-length named “Voyeurist“. The band joined forces with Ghostemane on this new song streaming for you below.
Comments the band’s guitarist Tim McTague:
“When we were writing ‘Cycle’, I knew that I wanted to have a feature on the bridge. I wanted something abstract, and ideally in the hip-hop genre. I heard a cadence that wasn’t natural to our band. Ghostemane came up in convo, and we all loved the idea.
I had been listening to him for a minute, and the connection between Underoath / Lil Peep put me on to the south Florida squad like Pouya, Ghostemane and Lil Peep (RIP). We tried to get a hold of him for weeks, And one day Aaron called me and said that Ghostemane randomly Instagramed him to tell him that he appreciated what we do, and Aaron replied back that we were trying to get a hold of him to be on a track on the new album.
The floodgates opened, all the managers and artists started connecting and I sent his manager the song, and a week or so later we got what was stated as ‘I did a ton and threw the sink at it, let me know your thoughts.’ We listened to the first thing he sent, and just said “that is it”.
I don’t think any of us knew what we were looking for in the feature, but when I heard the take, lyrics and energy we were like ‘oh shit. This is perfect.’”
Adds Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain:
“Every time I hear the track now, it time warps me right to how I was feeling when we wrote those lyrics and what we were going through at the time. The back and forth on the 3rd chorus transports me back to when we wrote the lyrics. I hope that we’ll have the chance to perform it together live one day.”
Underoath will hit the road again in February to promote this new album. Every Time I Die and Spiritbox will support them on the below dates:
02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius
03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/11 Toronto, ON – History
03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora
03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome
03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/22 Cincinnati, OH – ICON
03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
03/26 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
