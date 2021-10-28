Allegaeon Premiere New Single & Musiv Video “Into Embers” - To Release New Album “Damnum” In February

Allegaeon‘s new album “Damnum” will be released on February 25th through Metal Blade Records. The band premiere the below music video for their new advance track off it titled “Into Embers“, streaming via YouTube below:





Says frontman Riley McShane:

“As an introduction to our new album, ‘Damnum‘, we are thrilled to present ‘Into Embers‘. This song embodies the dark and fitful nature of this album by bringing to the table elements of ourselves as a band and as individual musicians that we have been waiting to share with you all for a long, long time. As always, we are excited for our listeners to join us as we step forward into new landscapes – continuing to push the boundaries of our music further and further – and we are eager to experience the unveiling of ‘Damnum‘ together over these next few months.”