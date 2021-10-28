Portrayal Of Guilt Debut New Single “Sadist”
Portrayal Of Guilt premiere their new single “Sadist“. Anatomy‘s vocalist Jenna Rose guests on the song, which comes from Portrayal Of Guilt‘s impending new studio full-length “Christfucker“, due out November 05th via Run For Cover.
The band is presently out on a tour with Uniform and more, here’s where the will stop:
w/ Uniform & Body Void:
10/28 Houston, TX – Red Dwarf (no Uniform)
10/29 San Antonio, TX – Vibe Events Center (feat. Code Orange, no Body Void)
10/30 Austin, TX – Levitation Festival
10/31 Albuquerque, NM – Sister
11/01 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
11/02 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
11/03 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop
11/04 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
11/05 Seattle, WA – Vera Project
11/06 Boise, ID – Neurolux
11/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
11/08 Denver, CO – HQ
11/09 Omaha, NE – Slowdown (feat. Bummer) (no Uniform/Body Void)
11/10 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
11/11 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class
11/12 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA
Portrayal Of Guilt:
11/14 Baltimore, MD – Joe Squared
11/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto Project (feat. For Your Health)
11/16 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups (feat. For Your Health)
11/17 St Louis, MO – The Sinkhole (feat. Bummer)
11/18 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (feat. Chat Pile)
11/19 Dallas, TX – Double Wide (feat. Chat Pile)
