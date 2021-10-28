"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Portrayal Of Guilt Debut New Single “Sadist”

posted Oct 28, 2021 at 2:22 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Portrayal Of Guilt premiere their new single “Sadist“. Anatomy‘s vocalist Jenna Rose guests on the song, which comes from Portrayal Of Guilt‘s impending new studio full-length “Christfucker“, due out November 05th via Run For Cover.


The band is presently out on a tour with Uniform and more, here’s where the will stop:

w/ Uniform & Body Void:

10/28 Houston, TX – Red Dwarf (no Uniform)
10/29 San Antonio, TX – Vibe Events Center (feat. Code Orange, no Body Void)
10/30 Austin, TX – Levitation Festival
10/31 Albuquerque, NM – Sister
11/01 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
11/02 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
11/03 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop
11/04 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
11/05 Seattle, WA – Vera Project
11/06 Boise, ID – Neurolux
11/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
11/08 Denver, CO – HQ
11/09 Omaha, NE – Slowdown (feat. Bummer) (no Uniform/Body Void)
11/10 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
11/11 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class
11/12 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

Portrayal Of Guilt:

11/14 Baltimore, MD – Joe Squared
11/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto Project (feat. For Your Health)
11/16 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups (feat. For Your Health)
11/17 St Louis, MO – The Sinkhole (feat. Bummer)
11/18 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (feat. Chat Pile)
11/19 Dallas, TX – Double Wide (feat. Chat Pile)

