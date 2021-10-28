Portrayal Of Guilt Debut New Single “Sadist”

Portrayal Of Guilt premiere their new single “Sadist“. Anatomy‘s vocalist Jenna Rose guests on the song, which comes from Portrayal Of Guilt‘s impending new studio full-length “Christfucker“, due out November 05th via Run For Cover.





The band is presently out on a tour with Uniform and more, here’s where the will stop:

w/ Uniform & Body Void:

10/28 Houston, TX – Red Dwarf (no Uniform)

10/29 San Antonio, TX – Vibe Events Center (feat. Code Orange, no Body Void)

10/30 Austin, TX – Levitation Festival

10/31 Albuquerque, NM – Sister

11/01 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

11/02 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

11/03 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop

11/04 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

11/05 Seattle, WA – Vera Project

11/06 Boise, ID – Neurolux

11/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

11/08 Denver, CO – HQ

11/09 Omaha, NE – Slowdown (feat. Bummer) (no Uniform/Body Void)

11/10 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

11/11 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class

11/12 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

Portrayal Of Guilt:

11/14 Baltimore, MD – Joe Squared

11/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto Project (feat. For Your Health)

11/16 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups (feat. For Your Health)

11/17 St Louis, MO – The Sinkhole (feat. Bummer)

11/18 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (feat. Chat Pile)

11/19 Dallas, TX – Double Wide (feat. Chat Pile)