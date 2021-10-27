Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Track "Demon Of Graz" From Impending New Album "Unterweger"

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Monument Of Misanthropy premiere their new single “Demon Of Graz”. You can check out the track and a new visualizer clip for it streaming via YouTube below. The song is taken from Monument Of Misanthropy’s impending new album "Unterweger", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records November 12th, 2021.

Pre-orders for the album and the brand new killer merch can be purchased HERE.

Says frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger about the track:

"'Demon of Graz' circles around the events that led to the killing of a prostitute that was abducted by Jack Unterweger from her working place in the city of Graz. The murder took place on this day 31 years ago, on October 26th, 1990. Which sticks in the mind of many Austrians, since it is also the Austrian National Day. A big clock tower is enthroned on the hill over Graz and dominates the picture of the city. So we thought the clock striking in the beginning of the song would put some nice eerie atmosphere to it. Give it a spin."

Line up:

George ‘Misanthrope’ Wilfinger – Vocals

Joe Gatsch – Lead guitars

Shoi Sen (De Profundis) – Lead guitars

Sam Terrak – Bass

Cédric Malebolgia (Putridity) – Drums

Guest vocals by Julien Truchan (Benighted) on The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick

Guest vocals by Sven De Calue (Aborted) on Miami Vice – Miami Gold

Artwork by Remy Cuveillier (Cryptopsy)

Track listing:

1. The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick (ft. Julien Truchan of Benighted)

2. The Strangulation of Silvia Zagler

3. Tales From The Vienna Woods

4. Exceptionally Sadistic

5. A Man With A Special Qualification

6. Demon Of Graz

7. The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova

8. Midnight

9. Miami Vice – Miami Gold (ft. Sven De Caluwe of Aborted)

10. The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist

11. A Cleansing Storm

12. Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)

Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy

Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020

Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020

Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020



Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020