Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Music Video “Hymns Ov Invocation”

Signs Of The Swarm premiere an official music video for their track “Hymns Ov Invocation“, taken from their latest album “Absolvere“.

Says frontman David Simonich:

“With ‘Hymns Ov Invocatio‘ we wanted to deliver a strong, high energy video to captivate the intensity of the song. Demonstrating the heavier territories of ‘Absolvere‘, ‘Hymns Ov Invocation‘ brings the heat right out the gate! The track features mind bending riffs, brutal blast beats, and blood curdling vocals packaged together in just 4 minutes of face pummelling deathcore. We wanted to bring some melody to the opening track of ‘Absolvere‘, in the form of ear-catching guitar riffs and head-turning soundscapes. Special thanks to Mortus Viventi & Square Up Studios.”