Waking The Cadaver Premiere New Music Video “Arbiter Of Punishment”
A new official music video for “Arbiter Of Punishment” off Waking The Cadaver‘s recently released record “Authority Through Intimidation” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. That album is the gtoup’s first release since 2013’s “Rea-Life Death“.
