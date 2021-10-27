"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Genocide Pact Premiere New Single “Purged Flesh”

Genocide Pact premiere another single titled “Purged Flesh“ from their new self-titled album, which Relapse have scheduled for a December 03rd release date.

Comments singer/guitarist Tim Mullaney:

“This was the first song to materialize for this record. It was kind of a mashup of two ideas- one being a heavy, standard verse chorus rock and roll ass beater and the other being psychedelic but in a negative way. I guess my idea was to have it sound like Jimi Hendrix if he hated everything and had a horrible attitude. Lyrically, this song deals with getting dealt a shitty hand in life and trying to self medicate and eventually realizing that you are running away from your problems on a treadmill and getting nowhere.”

