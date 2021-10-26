Post Mortal Possession Premiere New Song & Music Video "Forest of Flesheaters" From Upcoming New Album "Valley of the Starving"

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based brutal death metal band Post Mortal Possession premiere a new song and music video titled “Forest of Flesheaters”, taken from their upcoming new album "Valley of the Starving", which will be out in stores this November via Lord Of The Sick Recordings.

Check out now "Forest of Flesheaters" below.



