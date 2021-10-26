Red Fang Premiere New Music Video For “Rabbit In Hives” - High On Fire, YOB, Etc. Members Guest
A new music video has premiered online for Red Fang‘s song “Rabbit In Hives“. This video depicts the group’s own funeral and was directed by Ansel Wallenfang. Members of High On Fire, YOB, Lord Dying and more guest in the clip.
Tells Red Fang guitarist/singer Brian Giles:
“When I showed up at the funeral shoot I had no idea that all of these rock luminaries from the Pacific Northwest would be lavishing such heartfelt praise on the corpse of our band. It was an honor to say the least. It’s nice to know that when our number is up we will be missed!”
