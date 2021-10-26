Dream Theater Premiere New Music Video “Awaken The Master”
Dream Theater premiere a new music video for their track “Awaken The Master” taken from the band's recently released fifteenth studio-full-length “A View From The Top Of The World“. You can stream it via YouTube below:
