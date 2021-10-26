Exhumed Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP “Worming”
Band Photo: Exhumed (?)
Exhumed premiere their new EP “Worming” streaming via YouTube fr you below. The four-track release runs as follows:
01 – “Worming”
02 – “N.M.F.O. (Nazi Metallers Fuck Off)”
03 – “Distorted And Twisted To Form”
04 – “Vacant Grave”
You can catch the band live on their current ‘Worming Through American Tour‘ with Creeping Death, Bewitcher and Enforced:
10/26 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad
10/27 El Paso, TX – The Rock House
10/28 Odessa, TX – Cactus House
10/29 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
10/30 Austin, TX – The Lost Well
10/31 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
11/02 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing
11/03 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
11/04 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
11/05 Norfolk, VA – Taphouse
11/06 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
11/07 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
11/08 Boston, MA – Sonia
11/09 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
11/10 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
11/11 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
11/12 Madison, WI – Crucible
11/13 Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel
No Enforced:
11/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
11/15 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
11/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon
11/17 Boise, ID – The Shredder
11/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/19 Portland, OR – Dante’s
11/20 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro Opera House
