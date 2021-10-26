Exhumed Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP “Worming”

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

Exhumed premiere their new EP “Worming” streaming via YouTube fr you below. The four-track release runs as follows:

01 – “Worming”

02 – “N.M.F.O. (Nazi Metallers Fuck Off)”

03 – “Distorted And Twisted To Form”

04 – “Vacant Grave”

You can catch the band live on their current ‘Worming Through American Tour‘ with Creeping Death, Bewitcher and Enforced:

10/26 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad

10/27 El Paso, TX – The Rock House

10/28 Odessa, TX – Cactus House

10/29 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

10/30 Austin, TX – The Lost Well

10/31 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

11/02 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing

11/03 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

11/04 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

11/05 Norfolk, VA – Taphouse

11/06 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

11/07 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

11/08 Boston, MA – Sonia

11/09 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

11/10 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

11/11 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

11/12 Madison, WI – Crucible

11/13 Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel

No Enforced:

11/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

11/15 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

11/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon

11/17 Boise, ID – The Shredder

11/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/19 Portland, OR – Dante’s

11/20 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro Opera House