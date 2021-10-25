Coffin Feeder (Aborted, Leng Tch’e, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Stereo Homicide" - Signs of the Swarm Singer Guests

Coffin Feeder - pearheaded by Aborted's frontman Sven De Caluwe - premiere a new song and music video “Stereo Homicide”, taken from their upcoming debut EP of the same name. David Simonich of Signs of the Swarm joins in for a double-vocal attack.

You can catch the band live at the Samhain festival in Hasselt (Belgium), 31st of October.



