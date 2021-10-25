Darkest Mind Premiere New Song "Evoked By the Moon" From Upcoming Debut Album "Oracle of Death"
Belgium's melodic black metal band Darkest Mind premiere a new song named “Evoked By the Moon”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Oracle of Death", which will be released on the 10th of December by Immortal Frost.
