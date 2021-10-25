Eucharist Premiere New Song "Mistress of Nightmares" From Upcoming New Album "I Am the Void"

Sweden's Eucharist premiere a new song entitled “Mistress of Nightmares”, taken from their upcoming new album "I Am the Void". The record is set for international release on March 25, 2022, by Helter Skelter Productions (distributed and marketed by Regain Records).

Check out now "Mistress of Nightmares" below.