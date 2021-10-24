Spelljammer Posts New Music Video "Peregrine" Online
Stockholm, Sweden trio Spelljammer has shared a new music video for the song "Peregrine." You can check it out below. The track, for which the music video was premiered by Metal Injection, comes from the band's latest album, "Abyssal Trip," which was released early this year through RidingEasy Records.
