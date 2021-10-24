Sarke Premiere New Song "Grim Awakening" From Upcoming New Album "Allsighr"
Norway's black metal outfit Sarke premiere a new song entitled “Grim Awakening”, taken from their upcoming new album "Allsighr". The record will be released by Soulseller Records on November 5th.
Check out now "Grim Awakening" below.
