Sarke Premiere New Song "Grim Awakening" From Upcoming New Album "Allsighr"

posted Oct 24, 2021 at 4:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Norway's black metal outfit Sarke premiere a new song entitled “Grim Awakening”, taken from their upcoming new album "Allsighr". The record will be released by Soulseller Records on November 5th.

Check out now "Grim Awakening" below.

