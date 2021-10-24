Maze of Terror Premiere New Music Video for "Starbeast" From New Album "Offer to the Fvcking Beasts"
Peruvian death thrash metal band Maze of Terror premiere a new music video for the song “Starbeast”, taken from their upcoming new album "Offer to the Fvcking Beasts", which was released in late August on CD and digitally by Xtreem Music.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
