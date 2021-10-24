Sentinels Premiere New Music Video “Embers”

Sentinels premiere a new official music video for “Embers”, taken from their brand new debut album, “Collapse By Design“.

Comments frontman Josh Hardiman:

“I cannot understate the sheer effort and creative ingenuity that has been pumped into this record by these guys. I am a very lucky guy to have been able to be apart of it. From Chris, Danny, Dave, and Thomas’s instrumentation to Dave’s capacity to write an emotionally engaging story, there is something for everyone to appreciate here.

Embers is the final single of the record and is the most destructive of them. I believe it was strategic both in its placement in the album as well as the decision to release it last. It details our protagonist being consumed by obsession and the visuals are meant to emphasize the metaphor that obsession is like the destructive force of fire. It is punishing start to finish and we couldn’t be more proud of it.

For as long as I can remember I have wanted to feel apart of group that has a drive to create and a will to inspire. I have found a home in Sentinels. I hope that you too feel seen and understood in our music, for what is a home without those attributes.”