Traumatomy, PeelingFlesh, 357 Homicide & Coprocephalic Mutation Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Split "Deformed Through Gluttony"

Traumatomy, PeelingFlesh, 357 Homicide and Coprocephalic Mutation premiere the full-album stream of the bands# brand new 4-way split release "Deformed Through Gluttony", which was released October 22nd, 2021 via Vile Tapes Records.

Check out now "Deformed Through Gluttony" in its entirety below.



