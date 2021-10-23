Traumatomy, PeelingFlesh, 357 Homicide & Coprocephalic Mutation Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Split "Deformed Through Gluttony"
Traumatomy, PeelingFlesh, 357 Homicide and Coprocephalic Mutation premiere the full-album stream of the bands# brand new 4-way split release "Deformed Through Gluttony", which was released October 22nd, 2021 via Vile Tapes Records.
Check out now "Deformed Through Gluttony" in its entirety below.
