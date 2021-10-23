Thirteen Bled Promises Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Foundation"

Thirteen Bled Promises premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Foundation", which was released October 22nd, 2021 via Lacerated Enemy Records. You can order physical copies (2 LP vinyl variants , limited 8 panel Digipack CD) and merch right HERE.

Check out now "Foundation" in its entirety below.