Benighted, Monument Of Misanthropy, De Profundis, Misanthrope Members Cover Nile‘s “The Eye Of Ra“
Band Photo: Benighted (?)
Drummer Kevin Paradis (Benighted, Mithridatic), vocalist George Wilfinger (Monument Of Misanthropy, Raising The Veil, etc.), guitarist Shoi Sen (De Profundis, Monument Of Misanthropy) and bassist Jean Jacques Moreac (Misanthrope) teamed up for the below remotely recorded cover of Nile‘s “The Eye Of Ra“. Norbert Leitner (Vienna, Austria) recorded all vocal tracks, Kevin Paradis himself mixed and mastered the song, while Shoi Sen took over all video editing duties.
Explains George Wilfinger:
"Kevin wanted to do a new Nile cover and showed us some songs he had in mind for quite some time. I thought “The Eye Of Ra“ would be cool, since it has some epic brutal parts fueled by hatred towards mankind. Definitely a track I felt I could relate to.... [laughs]."
