Pathology Premiere New Single “Dirge For The Infected”

Pathology premiere a new single named “Dirge For The Infected” streaming via YouTube for you below. It is the third advance track off their 11th studio full-length “The Everlasting Plague“, due out via Nuclear Blast on November 19th.





Tell the group:

“We’re stoked to finally share another track from the new album! ‘Dirge For The Infected‘ shows the full range of Pathology‘s music, from brutally heavy to fast and complex along with everything in between. Take a journey with us on this new track and prepare yourselves for the new album ‘The Everlasting Plague!'”