Serious Black Posts New Music Video "Rock With Us Tonight" Online
Serious Black has released a new single, "Rock With Us Tonight", which is out now on AFM Records. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Vengeance Is Mine," which will be released on February 25th.
"Vengeance Is Mine," the upcoming album by Serious Black has turned into a prime example of a deeply melodic and at the same time dynamic power metal album. Today, the band unleashes their second single and video for "Rock With Us Tonight." The message is clear: the track conveys a sense of solidarity and hope. Serious Black mange to express what everyone wishes for, being together again and rocking without worries.
