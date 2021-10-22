Magnum Reveals New Album "The Monster Roars" Details

Fans of British rock band Magnum will have to wait just a little longer before they finally get their hands on the much-anticipated new studio album. Titled "The Monster Roars" it will be released 14 January 2022.

But there will be new music from the band this year: guitarist Tony Clarkin, singer Bob Catley and their comrades in arms Rick Benton (keyboards), Dennis Ward (bass) and Lee Morris (drums) have already announced a couple of singles: With the forthcoming "I Won’t Let You Down" (including lyric video), out on 12 November 2021, Magnum present a typically deep melodic mid tempo song featuring a memorable chorus with stylish string accompaniment for added lustre. This will be followed five weeks later, on 17 December 2021, by a second pre-release track, "No Steppin’ Stones", also including a lyric video.

"The Monster Roars" features twelve new songs in total, with a few little surprises thrown in! On top of the regular disc, Magnum are releasing a limited box set with three extra bonus tracks, including a new version of "Days Of No Trust," the opener of the 1988 album classic "Wings Of Heaven," a new remastered version of "Sweets For My Sweet," the very first single of their career from 1975, and a previously unreleased track from the same era. And from March 2022, the band will finally be returning to Europe for a major tour (see below for dates).

Tracklisting:

1. The Monster Roars

2. Remember

3. All You Believe In

4. I Won't Let You Down

5. The Present Not The Past

6. No Steppin' Stones

7. That Freedom Word

8. Your Blood Is Violence

9. Walk The Silent Hours

10. The Day After The Night Before

11. Come Holy Men

12. Can't Buy Yourself Heaven

Tour dates:

28.03. UK-Cambridge - Junction

29.03. UK-Norwich - Waterfront

30.03. UK-London - Islington Assembly Hall

31.03. UK-Birmingham - Symphony Hall

03.04. UK-Southampton - Engine Rooms

04.04. UK-Cardiff - Tramshed

17.04. NL-Weert - De Bosuil

18.04. DE-Frankfurt - Batschkapp (with Gotthard)

19.04. DE-Fürth - Stadthalle (with Gotthard)

20.04. DE-Hannover - Capitol (with Gotthard)

22.04. DE-Singen - Stadthalle (with Gotthard)

23.04. DE-Balingen - Volksbankmesse (with Gotthard)

24.04. DE-Regensburg - Airport Obertraubling (with Gotthard)

26.04. DE-Munich - Tonhalle (with Gotthard)

27.04. DE-Cologne - Carlswerk (with Gotthard)

28.04. DE-Stuttgart - Im Wizemann

29.04. CH-Pratteln - Z7

01.05. CZ-Prague - Club Storm

02.05. DE-Hamburg - Edel Optics Arena (with Gotthard)

03.05. DE-Berlin - Tempodrom (with Gotthard)

05.05. IT-Milan - Legend

06.05. DE-Saarbrücken - Garage (with Gotthard)

07.05. DE-Schwalmstadt - Die Schwalm Rockt!

08.05. DE-Bremen - Pier II (with Gotthard)

10.05. SE-Gothenburg - Pustervik

11.05. NO-Oslo - Vulkan

12.05. SE-Huskvarna - Folkets Park

13.05. SE-Stockholm - Fryshuset Klubben

14.05. SE-Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken

16.05. SE-Malmö - Babel

09.09. UK-Belfast - Limelight 1

10.09. IE-Dublin - Voodoo Lounge

12.09. UK-Glasgow - Garage

13.09. UK-Sheffield - Leadmill

14.09. UK-Nottingham - Rock City

16.09. UK-Holmfirth - Picturedome

17.09. UK-Manchester - Academy 2