Magnum Reveals New Album "The Monster Roars" Details
Fans of British rock band Magnum will have to wait just a little longer before they finally get their hands on the much-anticipated new studio album. Titled "The Monster Roars" it will be released 14 January 2022.
But there will be new music from the band this year: guitarist Tony Clarkin, singer Bob Catley and their comrades in arms Rick Benton (keyboards), Dennis Ward (bass) and Lee Morris (drums) have already announced a couple of singles: With the forthcoming "I Won’t Let You Down" (including lyric video), out on 12 November 2021, Magnum present a typically deep melodic mid tempo song featuring a memorable chorus with stylish string accompaniment for added lustre. This will be followed five weeks later, on 17 December 2021, by a second pre-release track, "No Steppin’ Stones", also including a lyric video.
"The Monster Roars" features twelve new songs in total, with a few little surprises thrown in! On top of the regular disc, Magnum are releasing a limited box set with three extra bonus tracks, including a new version of "Days Of No Trust," the opener of the 1988 album classic "Wings Of Heaven," a new remastered version of "Sweets For My Sweet," the very first single of their career from 1975, and a previously unreleased track from the same era. And from March 2022, the band will finally be returning to Europe for a major tour (see below for dates).
Tracklisting:
1. The Monster Roars
2. Remember
3. All You Believe In
4. I Won't Let You Down
5. The Present Not The Past
6. No Steppin' Stones
7. That Freedom Word
8. Your Blood Is Violence
9. Walk The Silent Hours
10. The Day After The Night Before
11. Come Holy Men
12. Can't Buy Yourself Heaven
Tour dates:
28.03. UK-Cambridge - Junction
29.03. UK-Norwich - Waterfront
30.03. UK-London - Islington Assembly Hall
31.03. UK-Birmingham - Symphony Hall
03.04. UK-Southampton - Engine Rooms
04.04. UK-Cardiff - Tramshed
17.04. NL-Weert - De Bosuil
18.04. DE-Frankfurt - Batschkapp (with Gotthard)
19.04. DE-Fürth - Stadthalle (with Gotthard)
20.04. DE-Hannover - Capitol (with Gotthard)
22.04. DE-Singen - Stadthalle (with Gotthard)
23.04. DE-Balingen - Volksbankmesse (with Gotthard)
24.04. DE-Regensburg - Airport Obertraubling (with Gotthard)
26.04. DE-Munich - Tonhalle (with Gotthard)
27.04. DE-Cologne - Carlswerk (with Gotthard)
28.04. DE-Stuttgart - Im Wizemann
29.04. CH-Pratteln - Z7
01.05. CZ-Prague - Club Storm
02.05. DE-Hamburg - Edel Optics Arena (with Gotthard)
03.05. DE-Berlin - Tempodrom (with Gotthard)
05.05. IT-Milan - Legend
06.05. DE-Saarbrücken - Garage (with Gotthard)
07.05. DE-Schwalmstadt - Die Schwalm Rockt!
08.05. DE-Bremen - Pier II (with Gotthard)
10.05. SE-Gothenburg - Pustervik
11.05. NO-Oslo - Vulkan
12.05. SE-Huskvarna - Folkets Park
13.05. SE-Stockholm - Fryshuset Klubben
14.05. SE-Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken
16.05. SE-Malmö - Babel
09.09. UK-Belfast - Limelight 1
10.09. IE-Dublin - Voodoo Lounge
12.09. UK-Glasgow - Garage
13.09. UK-Sheffield - Leadmill
14.09. UK-Nottingham - Rock City
16.09. UK-Holmfirth - Picturedome
17.09. UK-Manchester - Academy 2
