Armored Saint Unveils New Live Video "Spineless"
Today (October 22nd), Armored Saint have released a new CD/DVD, "Symbol of Salvation Live," via Metal Blade Records, to celebrate the seminal album's 30th anniversary. For a preview of Symbol of Salvation Live, a live video for "Spineless" can be seen below.
