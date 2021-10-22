Nightwish Confirms 2021 European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Today, Finnish metal legends Nightwish have an important message for their fans regarding their Human. :II: Nature. tour dates.

"Dearest fans, we are happy to confirm the following European concert dates for 2021:

14.11. OSLO, SPEKTRUM NO

22.11. AMSTERDAM, ZIGGO DOME NL (sold out)

23.11. AMSTERDAM, ZIGGO DOME NL (sold out)

30.11. BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST SPORTARÉNA HU

10.12. ANTWERP, LOTTO ARENA BE

13.12. LONDON, SSE ARENA WEMBLEY UK

19.12. VIENNA, STADTHALLE AT

20.12. PRAGUE, O2 ARENA CZ

29.12. TAMPERE, UROS AREENA FI

30.12. HELSINKI, ICE HALL FI

"These are the only shows for 2021. Due to various Covid restrictions, we have had to postpone the rest of the European tour dates to 2022 and we will announce the new dates as soon as possible. Hold on to your tickets! We would also like to kindly remind you that proof of vaccination and/or recovery will be required to enter these shows. We heartily thank you for your patience in these peculiar times and hope to see as many of you as possible very soon!

"Nightwish"