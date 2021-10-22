Battle Beast Releases New Music Video "Master Of Illusion"

After re-signing to Nuclear Blast in early 2021, the Finnish heavy metal sextet Battle Beast are once again getting ready to unleash their force upon the world in the shape of their brand new masterpiece "Circus Of Doom." The album is set to be released on January 21st 2022 via Nuclear Blast and in true Battle Beast fashion, the 10 tracks blend true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo’s unique voice. "Our goal was to make an interesting and absorbing album, with both lighter party songs and heavier stuff as well. In a way the whole album is like a joyful day at the circus. Full of enchanting surprises and wild carnival atmosphere", explains keyboardist Janne Björkroth.

Today, the band reveal a stunning music video for the first single, "Master Of Illusion," directed by Markus Nieminen, that you can watch below.

Janne comments on the single: "The first single from the upcoming Battle Beast album, 'Master of Illusion', is a groovy and catchy song that makes dance floors roar and disco balls explode.

The story of the song is about a self-centered, greedy, narrow-minded, and thoughtless character, who sows destruction all around without listening to or respecting others. The character may represent various things in the many arenas of power – for example, those of personal relationships, as well as in politics, and everywhere in between.

"Despite these heavy themes, there is playfulness in the composition, lyrics, and production, and the small twinkle in the corner of the eye that characterises Battle Beast."