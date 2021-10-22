The Hellacopters Signs With Nuclear Blast; Releases New Song "Grande Rock"

Legendary Swedish high energy rock'n'roll band The Hellacopters has signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Records! To celebrate the new partnership, their classic third album, "Grande Rock," from 1999 has been made available on digital services for the first time ever. Furthermore, the band has wrapped up the recording of a brand new Hellacopters studio album which will see the light of day in Spring 2022! Stay tuned for more updates! Click here to listen to the album "Grande Rock."