Rage Shares New Lyric Video "Arrogance And Ignorance"
Today will see the arrival of the third Rage single and lyric video for the song "Arrogance And Ignorance". The song is also included on the new album "Resurrection Day". You can check out the video below, along with a recent interview Metal Underground conducted with frontman Peavy Wagner. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Resurrection Day," which was released on September 17th through SPV/Steamhammer.
